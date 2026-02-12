A concealed architectural feature inside Manhattan’s Merchant’s House Museum is shedding new light on the city’s past. The 19th century townhouse in NoHo has been identified as a potential Underground Railroad site, with historians pointing to a secret passageway discovered within the landmarked property.
The museum, located on East Fourth Street, has long been admired for preserving early New York life. Built in 1832 as the Treadwell family home and converted into a museum in 1936, the residence features period details including a ruby red parlor, its original piano, and a cast iron stove in the kitchen. Now, it may also represent a chapter in the fight against slavery.
Experts uncovered the hidden space behind built in drawers along the west wall of an upstairs room. After removing a heavy lower drawer, researchers found a rectangular opening cut into the floorboards. The narrow two by two foot shaft includes a ladder leading to the level below. Historians believe the design was intentional and crafted to remain out of sight, possibly serving as refuge for enslaved Africans escaping the South.
“We knew it was here but didn’t really know what we were looking at,” curator Camille Czerkowicz said.
Michael Hiller, a preservation attorney and professor at Pratt Institute, called the discovery extraordinary. “I’ve been practicing historical preservation law for 30 years, and this is a generational find,” he said. “This is the most significant find in historic preservation in my career, and it’s very important that we preserve this.”