J. Cole has addressed speculation about his retirement during a recent Ask Me Anything, explaining that he is not permanently done with music but has no plans to release new albums at the moment. The rapper shared that his creative focus has shifted toward producing, while still leaving the door open for recording if inspiration strikes. Cole also made it clear that his upcoming project The Fall Off stands as a defining moment in his catalog.

“I have no interest in making more J. Cole albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me…But The Fall-Off is a project I won’t try to top.”