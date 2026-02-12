A tense confrontation unfolded on Capitol Hill as U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett sharply criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department during a Judiciary Committee hearing.

Crockett accused the administration of mishandling the release of FBI files tied to Jeffrey Epstein and shielding powerful figures. “The fact of the matter is that you will be remembered as one of the worst attorney generals in history; an attorney general who has prioritized obstruction over justice, corruption over the law, fealty to the president over loyalty to the Constitution,” she said. The Texas lawmaker declined to use her allotted time for questioning, stating that Bondi had “revealed that she has no intentions of answering questions.”

Focusing on redactions within the Epstein records, Crockett argued that survivors’ personal details were exposed while influential names were concealed. She also raised concerns about former President Donald Trump, saying he is “one of the most named people in the Epstein files.” Citing documents, she added, “At least 5,000 files contain more than 38,000 references to Trump, his wife, or Mar-a-Lago,” and alleged that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “made young girls available to Trump on multiple occasions.”

She continued, “For example, according to this file, Ghislaine Maxwell presented a young girl to President Trump, who spent more than 20 minutes apparently flirting with her. Here’s another example. This shows notes from FBI investigators that describe Jeffrey Epstein transporting a victim to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump, where he bragged to Trump that, ‘This is a good one.’”

Crockett clarified, “not saying the president is a pedophile,” but added, “There is a lot of evidence in these files that suggests that he’s very close friends with a lot of men who are pedophiles.” She concluded, “What’s crazy about all of this is just that this is a big cover-up, and this administration is engaged in it. In fact, this administration is complicit.”

Bondi responded, “I find it interesting that she didn’t even want to try, Congresswoman Crockett, to ask any questions,” adding, “This is what she didn’t want to talk about.”

As tensions rose, Crockett interjected, “Convicted. So what we talking about? Convict some of these perpetrators that raped these women that are sitting behind you, but you refuse to even acknowledge they are here?” She later exited the hearing room.