During GRAMMY Week, legendary producer London on da Track made a major splash by debuting his first high-end jewelry collection. The launch seamlessly bridges the gap between music, art, and luxury, signaling a new creative chapter for the hitmaker.

DNA Vision and Spirito

The collection features two standout lines—DNA Vision and the Spirito Collection—boasting nearly $1 million in jewels. London also showcased a 1-of-1 custom Giada Ilardo leather set, emphasizing his focus on bespoke, high-luxury craftsmanship and unique storytelling.

A Royal Reception from Pharrell Williams

The high point of the debut was a moment of mutual respect with global fashion icon Pharrell Williams. After viewing the pieces, Pharrell bowed down to London, honoring him as a fellow visionary shaping modern culture.

By moving from platinum hits to high-end jewelry design, London on da Track is officially building a legacy that extends far beyond the recording studio.

Watch below!