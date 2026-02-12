Lil OT, the 24 year old rapper born Omer Niaz Muhammad, was killed Monday night in Burlington, Ontario, in what police describe as a targeted shooting. The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot outside Kelsey’s restaurant at Burlington Centre.

Emergency crews transported Muhammad to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Halton Regional Police say investigators believe the attack was intentional.

“We do believe this was a targeted incident and we do not believe there is any known risk to public safety,” Constable Jeff Dillon said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who fled the scene in a white SUV. No descriptions have been released. Detectives are exploring possible connections between Muhammad and the suspects and reviewing whether the killing is tied to earlier shootings in the Halton region.

Lil OT had gained traction over the past two years, releasing two albums and building a social media following of more than 27,000. In 2023, he survived a drive by shooting at his family’s home in Hamilton, highlighting the dangers faced by some emerging artists.

Police are urging witnesses to share any footage or information. Dillon emphasized the broader implications of gun violence in public settings.

“Unfortunately one young man lost his life,” he said. “When you are in a wide open parking lot like this and a gun is fired, it was lucky that nobody else was struck. It shows a rampant disregard for anyone else who may have been here.”

The homicide is Burlington’s first this year. “You hear about these things in the bigger cities, but you are not expecting it to happen in your community,” one mall patron said. Online tributes followed swiftly, including one message that read, “Rest in peace, brother,”.