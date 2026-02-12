Sexyy Red is drawing heavy criticism online after footage emerged of her performing an explicit rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” The video, initially shared by Lil Yachty, quickly made the rounds across social media, sparking heated reactions from fans who felt the classic track had been mishandled.

Lil Yachty shares a video of Sexyy Red rapping over the beat of “Beat It” by Michael Jackson 😭



“sneak peek scene of the new michael biopic” pic.twitter.com/g1cBsWRDXD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 11, 2026

Many commenters were swift and unforgiving in their responses. “MJ rolling in his grave,” one user wrote. Another added, “I know damn well the Jackson’s is not signing off on this trash.” A third commenter posted, “I hate this generation of rappers.” The remarks reflected frustration from listeners protective of Jackson’s catalog and skeptical of modern reinterpretations.

Sexyy Red has not addressed the controversy surrounding the performance. However, she has previously been vocal when confronting online rumors. In December, she shut down a viral claim from a parody account alleging she had proposed a throuple involving GloRilla and NBA player Brandon Ingram.

“I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf,” she wrote. “I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!” GloRilla also responded at the time, stating, “Dats fake stop playing wit me.”

The episode highlights how quickly both performances and misinformation can circulate, fueling debate across digital platforms.