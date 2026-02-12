On this date in 1990, Oakland rap superstar MC Hammer released his third studio album Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ’Em through Capitol Records, a project that would go on to change the commercial trajectory of hip hop forever.

Powered by the explosive success of “U Can’t Touch This,” the album became a full blown cultural phenomenon. Hammer’s fusion of rap, pop sensibility, and high energy choreography helped bring hip hop into households that had never fully embraced the genre before. The project’s impact was historic, becoming the first hip hop album to receive diamond certification, with more than 10 million copies sold in the United States alone and over 18 million worldwide.

The album’s momentum didn’t stop with one single. Tracks like “Pray” and “Have You Seen Her” dominated radio and video rotation, while Hammer’s unmistakable stage presence and signature dance moves made him one of the most recognizable entertainers on the planet. At a time when rap was still fighting for mainstream respect, Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ’Em proved the genre could sell on a global scale and compete with the biggest names in pop music.

More than three decades later, the album remains a landmark release that expanded hip hop’s reach and visibility, opening doors for artists to break into the commercial spotlight in ways that hadn’t been seen before.

Salute to MC Hammer for delivering one of the most impactful and commercially successful albums in hip hop history.