The legal case surrounding the 2022 shooting death of rapper Takeoff is heading toward trial. Patrick Clark, the man charged in connection with the killing, appeared this week at a pretrial hearing in Harris County. A judge set November 5 as the start date for jury selection, marking a significant step in a case that has unfolded over nearly three years.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1, 2022, outside 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston. Investigators said gunfire erupted during a dispute tied to a dice game. Authorities have described the rapper as an unintended victim. Another individual who was struck survived.

Clark was arrested roughly one month after the shooting. Prosecutors have cited surveillance footage as central to identifying him as a suspect. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1 million bond.

The loss sent shockwaves through the music world. Offset reflected on the tragedy on his solo album KIARI. On “Never Let Go,” featuring John Legend, he raps, “Play back all the memories, hopin’ they don’t fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my na in that grave, this sht crazy / I’d give all this sht back just to get you back,” and “Can’t trust these nas, fck ’em, how I’m supposed to get over you? / Ain’t been the same, ’cause the pain fck up everything.”

Quavo later launched The Rocket Foundation and said in 2024, “I felt like it’s a crisis that goes on everywhere, and me being a figure and a person who speaks to the youth, I feel like turning my tragedy into triumph.”

As the trial date nears, the case is poised to return to the spotlight.