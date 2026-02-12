President Donald Trump is set to host an annual meeting with governors at the White House later this month, but only Republican governors will be invited, marking a departure from a long-standing bipartisan tradition. The gathering is part of the National Governors Association winter meeting, according to ABC News.

A spokesperson for the NGA confirmed that Democratic governors will not be included in the White House session. The decision drew criticism from the organization’s leadership.

“The bipartisan White House governors meeting is an important tradition, and we are disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year. To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration,” said Brandon Tatum, acting Executive Director and CEO of the National Governors Association, in a statement to ABC News.

Trump is still expected to host a separate bipartisan dinner for governors and their spouses. However, invitations were reportedly not extended to Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.