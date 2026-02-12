Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady Reveal $1 Million Dunk Contest Proposal with Kobe and LeBron

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are pulling back the curtain on a blockbuster idea that never came to life. On their new AMP Sports podcast COUSINS, the Hall of Famers revisited a proposed $1 million Slam Dunk Contest that would have featured them alongside Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Carter recalled the conversation clearly.

“Do you remember the million dollar phone call?” he asked.

“Yeah! For sure,” McGrady responded.

“They wanted me, you, Kob [Kobe Bryant] and Bron [LeBron James] for $1 million and I said, ‘I’m in if everybody else is in,’” Carter explained.

McGrady admitted he was not fully on board. “No, no, no. I’m good.”

Carter said he ultimately felt like he was the only one who committed. “I felt like at the end of the day, I would love to get a confirmation, but I felt like I was the only one that said yes.”

“That was the problem,” McGrady added.

“Never got a phone call back. And it kind of faded away,” Carter said.

The high-stakes contest never materialized, but the idea alone has fans imagining what could have been an unforgettable All-Star moment.