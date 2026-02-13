Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Baby Keem has revealed his second studio album, Ca$ino, arriving February 20 via pgLang, Eerie Times, and Columbia Records.

The project includes 12 tracks: “No Security,” “Ca$ino,” “Birds & the Bees,” “Good Flirts” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd, “House Money,” “I am not a Lyricist,” “$ex Appeal” featuring Too $hort, “Tubi” featuring Che Ecru, “Highway 95 pt. 2,” “Circus Circus Free$tyle,” “Dramatic Girl,” and “No Blame.”

Keem also announced The Ca$ino Tour, a 36 date headlining run presented by Live Nation, Eerie Times, and pgLang. The North American leg begins April 15 in Raleigh and concludes June 7 in Boston before heading to Europe and the UK in late August.

Ca$ino follows Keem’s platinum debut The Melodic Blue, which included the 5x platinum hit “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar and earned him a GRAMMY Award.