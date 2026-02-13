Ja Rule is walking back his actions after a heated exchange on a cross country flight sparked widespread attention online.

The incident involved G Unit affiliates Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York. While details of the confrontation varied depending on who told the story, video and social media posts quickly fueled the narrative.

Days later, Ja addressed the situation directly on Instagram. “I’m not proud of my behavior it’s goofy to me,” he wrote. Acknowledging the optics, he added, “I’m a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either.” He continued, “I don’t like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners.”

Still, he made clear he felt compelled to respond in the moment. “I want people to know at the end of the day I’m still a man. I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”

Earlier, Ja had taken to X with a far more combative tone, writing, “I confronted these punks by myself on a plane lmao pssy ass n**s I threw the pillow at Yayo’s head ’cause you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sht was hilarious…”

The confrontation reportedly ended after airline staff intervened. A later report cited witnesses who claimed Ja was loud and may have initiated the exchange, offering a version that differed from his initial account.