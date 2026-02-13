Ja Rule Apologizes to Fans After Plane Confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda

Ja Rule is addressing a viral altercation between Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda that occurred during a recent flight. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, Feb. 9, after the three men boarded a plane from San Francisco to New York. Video of the heated exchange surfaced online days later, sparking widespread reaction.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, Ja shared a public statement on Instagram expressing regret over how he handled the situation.

“I’m not proud of my behavior it’s goofy to me,” Ja wrote in the message shared on Instagram. “I’m a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either. I don’t like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I’m still a man and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”

The rapper acknowledged the moment was out of character and apologized to those affected, while also maintaining that he will defend himself when necessary.