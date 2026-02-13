Kevin Durant addressed questions about effort in the upcoming NBA All Star Game following a postgame exchange about his self proclaimed “Old Heads” squad.

When asked whether his veteran group would play hard, Durant suggested the scrutiny may be misplaced.

“You should ask the Europeans + the World Team if they want to compete. Look at Luka Doncic + Nikola Jokic, let’s go back and look at what they do at the All-Star Game. Is that competition?”

Durant continued by defending older American players while calling out what he sees as inconsistent criticism.

“So we haven’t questioned what they’ve been doing, but we question the old heads, the Americans. But these two dudes out there, Luka and Jokic, they don’t care about the game at all. They be laying on the floor, shooting from half-court, but you gotta worry about the old heads playing hard.

“I can read between the lines, bro. I’m just gonna say this. I can read between the lines, though.”

His comments quickly sparked debate among fans about competitiveness and pride during the league’s annual showcase.