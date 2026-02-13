The Michael Jackson estate is speaking out after Sexyy Red released a recent cover of “Beat It.” Entertainment journalist Loren Lorosa shared that she had contacted the estate’s spokesperson exclusively regarding the use of the late icon’s music.

According to Lorosa, the estate made it clear they were not informed about the cover in advance.

“We were totally unaware of this. The use of the music is unauthorized.”

I exclusively Spoke to a spokesperson for the Michael jackson estate on Sexyy Reds recent cover of “Beat It” .. and they were clear that the use of his music was unauthorized…



Sources indicate the estate was not pleased with the situation and did not approve the use of the record. It remains unclear whether further action will be taken regarding the alleged unauthorized cover.

The development has sparked online debate over artistic freedom, licensing, and how estates manage the legacies of legendary artists.