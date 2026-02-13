The Museum of Graffiti proudly announces the grand opening of Museum of Graffiti Artist Studios, a new creative space located adjacent to the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood. This new location expands the Museum’s mission by providing a home for working artist studios that are open to the public seven days a week, offering visitors a rare opportunity to engage directly with artists in the process of creating fine art.

Museum of Graffiti Artist Studios is designed as a pilot program launching exclusively with local artists who began their careers as graffiti writers and have since developed established, successful studio practices. The inaugural group of studio artists includes Jel Martinez, Ras Terms, and Entes, each of whom represents a distinct trajectory from graffiti origins to respected contemporary studio practice. The studios are fully equipped for professional production alongside a sales gallery, allowing collectors to acquire completed works from the artists after experiencing the creative process firsthand.

This initiative is significant for artists because it offers visible and legitimate studio space in the very neighborhood where many of their careers began. By creating a bridge between street origins and studio-based practice, Museum of Graffiti Artist Studios supports artist sustainability, professional growth, and economic opportunity—while maintaining authenticity to graffiti’s roots.

“The artists pay nothing to be there — this is completely funded by the success of Museum of Graffiti. Our ability to do this for both the artist and the community is a dream come true,” said Allison Freidin, co-Founder of Museum of Graffiti. Alan Ket adds, “I’ve been lucky enough to visit artist studios around the world for much of my adult life. Getting to walk in off the street and see behind the curtain creates a transparency that demystifies the creative process, fosters meaningful artist–audience connections, and offers an educational experience that goes far beyond traditional exhibition formats.”

For the Wynwood neighborhood, the project reinforces its identity as a living arts district. By keeping local artists actively working and accessible within the community, Museum of Graffiti Artist Studios contributes to cultural continuity, meaningful foot traffic, and educational engagement, ensuring that the area’s creative legacy remains driven by artists rather than displaced by development. The space will also be used for a robust programming series including classes, lectures, demonstrations, signings, and discussions.