The NBA has penalized two franchises following a review of recent lineup decisions that raised concerns about competitive integrity.

The Utah Jazz were assessed a $500,000 fine for conduct detrimental to the league tied to their Feb. 7 matchup against the Orlando Magic and their Feb. 9 game versus the Miami Heat. In both contests, Utah pulled two of its top contributors, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, Jr., prior to the fourth quarter and did not reinsert them, despite both being cleared to continue. The games remained undecided at the time of their removal.

Indiana was also disciplined. The Pacers received a $100,000 fine for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy stemming from their Feb. 3 game against Utah. After an investigation that included evaluation by an independent physician, the league determined that Pascal Siakam and two additional starters who did not play were medically eligible to participate, even if in limited minutes. The NBA noted the team could have managed their rest in a manner more consistent with policy standards.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the issue directly.

“Overt behavior like this that prioritizes draft position over winning undermines the foundation of NBA competition and we will respond accordingly to any further actions that compromise the integrity of our games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Additionally, we are working with our Competition Committee and Board of Governors to implement further measures to root out this type of conduct.”