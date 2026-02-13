Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR continue to score wins behind their joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, with several tracks earning fresh RIAA certifications as the album underscored their 2025 global run.

💿 NOKIA (3x)

💿 DIE TRYING

💿 SOMEBODY LOVES ME

📀 RAINING IN HOUSTON

📀 RAINING IN HOUSTON

📀 DEEPER

Leading the charge is “NOKIA,” now certified 3x platinum, marking one of the standout records from the release. “DIE TRYING” and “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” have each reached platinum status, reinforcing the project’s staying power months after its debut. Meanwhile, “RAINING IN HOUSTON” and “DEEPER” have both secured gold certifications, adding to the album’s growing list of achievements.

The project debuted to strong commercial numbers, dominating streaming platforms and quickly becoming a fixture on major charts. Fans gravitated toward the album’s late night tone, melodic vulnerability, and seamless chemistry between the OVO collaborators. The blend of Drake’s introspective bars and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s moody R&B textures gave the project replay value that has translated directly into sustained sales.

That success laid the groundwork for their European trek, $ome $exy $hows 4 U. The tour expands the album’s reach overseas, bringing the duo’s catalog to packed arenas across major cities. Demand surged following the album’s chart performance, with several dates moving briskly upon announcement.

With multiple platinum and gold plaques now attached to the project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U continues to prove it is more than a moment. It is a commercial force that has extended from streaming dominance to international stages.