30 years ago today, Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur released his fourth studio album All Eyez On Me on February 13, 1996 through Death Row Records and Interscope Records, delivering what would become one of the most important and defining projects in the history of the culture. Arriving during a pivotal moment in both his life and career, the album marked 2Pac’s first full release after signing to Death Row and his first major project following his release from prison. It was a statement piece, a celebration of freedom, and a declaration that he had returned to the game bigger, louder, and more unapologetic than ever.

All Eyez On Me immediately made history as the first double full length solo Hip Hop studio album, a bold move that reflected Pac’s unmatched work ethic and the massive creative energy he poured into the project. The album debuted at number one on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B Hip Hop Albums charts, moving 566,000 copies in its first week and cementing his status as the most talked about artist in the world at the time. It also marked his second project to reach the top of both charts, proving that his appeal crossed far beyond regional lines.

The album produced five major singles, with two reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “How Do U Want It” and “California Love” became instant anthems, dominating radio, clubs, and the streets. “California Love,” featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman, in particular became one of the most recognizable songs of Pac’s career and a defining soundtrack for West Coast Hip Hop in the mid 1990s. Other standout tracks like “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” “Ambitionz Az A Ridah,” and “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” helped shape the album’s identity, blending raw street narratives with introspection and vulnerability.

Beyond its commercial success, All Eyez On Me showcased Tupac at the peak of his artistic range. He balanced aggression and reflection, pain and celebration, fame and paranoia. The project captured his complicated reality at that moment in time, living as both a superstar and a controversial public figure whose life was constantly under scrutiny. Every verse carried urgency, and every track felt like it was part of a larger story.

Following his tragic death just seven months after the album’s release, the project took on even deeper meaning. In 1997, All Eyez On Me won the Soul Train R&B Soul or Rap Album of the Year Award, further cementing its place as a cultural milestone. That same year, Shakur was honored with the American Music Award for Favorite Rap Hip Hop Artist, recognition that underscored the massive impact he left in such a short time.

The album’s legacy has only grown stronger over the decades. On July 23, 2014, All Eyez On Me was officially certified diamond by the RIAA, a rare achievement that placed it among the best selling albums in Hip Hop history. Its influence can still be heard in the music of artists who came after, many of whom cite Tupac as a foundational inspiration.

More than just an album, All Eyez On Me represented a moment in time where Tupac stood at the center of the culture, with the world literally watching his every move. The project captured his ambition, his contradictions, and his genius all at once. Even 30 years later, it remains a cornerstone of Hip Hop, a blueprint for storytelling, and a powerful reminder of a voice that still echoes through the culture.

In 2017, his story reached a new generation when the biographical film All Eyez On Me was released on June 16, introducing younger fans to the man behind the music and revisiting the legacy of one of the most impactful artists to ever touch a microphone.