On this day in 1996, Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean proved that Blunted On Reality was only the opening chapter when they released their landmark sophomore album, The Score. Now 30 years later, the project still stands as one of the most important and influential albums ever created in Hip Hop and R&B, redefining what a rap group could sound like and how far the culture could reach.

At a time when gangsta rap dominated radio and street narratives controlled the industry, The Fugees carved out a completely different lane. Their sound fused sharp lyricism with live instrumentation, reggae, soul, and global influences, creating a musical experience that felt both raw and refined. The chemistry between Hill, Pras, and Clef was undeniable, and the album’s themes of struggle, survival, love, and social awareness connected with listeners across every background.

The album’s commercial and critical success was driven by a string of unforgettable singles. “Fu-Gee-La” introduced the world to the group’s signature blend of grit and melody. Their haunting reinterpretation of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” became a cultural phenomenon and one of the defining songs of the decade. “Ready or Not” brought cinematic energy and fearless lyricism, while the Diamond D-produced title track added to the album’s powerful and layered identity.

The Score went on to become one of the best-selling rap albums of all time, earning multi-platinum status and winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Its success elevated Lauryn Hill into superstardom and helped position both Wyclef Jean and Pras as major creative forces, even as internal tensions eventually led to the group’s split. Still, the legacy of the album only grew stronger with time.

Three decades later, The Score remains a blueprint for artists who want to push creative boundaries without losing authenticity. Its influence can be heard in countless projects that followed, and its message continues to resonate in a world still grappling with many of the same social issues the group addressed in their music.

Salute to Lauryn Hill, Pras, Wyclef Jean, John Forte, Salaam Remi, Young Zee, Rah Digga, and everyone who helped bring this timeless masterpiece to life. 30 years later, The Score still speaks loud, clear, and powerfully to the culture.