Cardi B found herself in a public dispute with the Department of Homeland Security this week after remarks she made during a recent performance sparked backlash online.

During a stop on her Little Miss Drama tour on Feb. 11, the Bronx rapper addressed the crowd in a clip that quickly circulated across social media. “If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they asses…I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch. Let’s go!” she told attendees.

The following day, DHS amplified a TMZ post about the moment and responded directly. “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

The agency’s comment referenced a resurfaced 2019 video in which Cardi previously claimed she had drugged and robbed men while working as a stripper earlier in her life.

Cardi B claps back at the Department of Homeland Security:



“If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein…” pic.twitter.com/WWDHNand1w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2026

Cardi answered the criticism by shifting the focus to the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” Cardi wrote. “Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

In December, the Department of Justice released an initial round of long-awaited documents connected to Epstein, the late financier convicted of sex crimes. The materials included photographs featuring political leaders such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, along with entertainers including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.