Family members of singer D4vd are fighting a court order that would require them to testify before a California grand jury examining the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Court filings first reported by TMZ show that his mother, Colleen Burke, father, Dawud, and brother, Caleb, all Texas residents, objected to a Texas judge enforcing the out of state subpoenas.

Their attorneys argue that significant portions of the supporting affidavits were redacted, leaving the family uncertain why they were labeled material witnesses. They also claim they were not given a fair opportunity to contest the ruling before it was entered. An appeals court directed the presiding judge to respond within 10 days as the dispute moved forward.

The subpoenas are part of a wider Los Angeles Police Department investigation. Neo Langston and Robert Morgenroth have already appeared before the grand jury. Authorities have not detailed the substance of their testimony.

The case began after Hernandez’s remains were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered under D4vd’s legal name. Scot M. Williams, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, told People in September that the vehicle had been stationary for an extended period, indicating the death may have occurred earlier. In December, TMZ cited unnamed sources who said investigators believe D4vd could face murder charges. Officials have not confirmed that publicly. No charges have been filed.

Key Case Updates as of Feb. 14, 2026:

Grand Jury and Subpoenas: Proceedings continue through February. On Feb. 13, a court denied the family’s petition, requiring compliance.

Suspect Status: Sources say prosecutors are pursuing murder charges and consider D4vd a suspect.

Investigation Details: The body was severely decomposed. The autopsy report is sealed. Investigators believe the death occurred earlier in 2025.

Timeline: Private investigator Steve Fiser suggested the victim may have been deceased since early 2025, with the car moved to a tow yard in September.