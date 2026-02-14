The legal dispute involving NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his former private chef has taken a new turn as the accuser issued her first public statement.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Friday pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef. Massachusetts Dedham District Court Judge Jeanmarie Carroll released Diggs, 32, on personal recognizance and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1.

Mila Adams, who has accused Diggs of assault, spoke through a statement released to our good friends at TMZ shortly after the athlete entered a not guilty plea during his Feb. 13 arraignment. Diggs is facing a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault charge tied to an alleged incident in December 2025.

“I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels,” the statement read. “This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.”

The statement continues, “My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity. I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same.”

Adams has claimed the altercation followed a dispute over payment. Diggs has denied the allegations. Outside the courthouse, his attorney Mitchell Schuster said, “We’re confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,”

A pre trial hearing is scheduled for April 1. As part of court conditions, Diggs has been ordered to avoid contact with Adams.

Separately, court filings obtained by TMZ indicate Diggs is also facing a civil lawsuit alleging defamation and assault filed days before Super Bowl LIX.

