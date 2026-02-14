R. Kelly has been transferred to solitary confinement at the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, a shift that arrives as he continues pursuing a new trial. The reason for the move has not been disclosed publicly, according to reporting from AllHipHop, and federal prison officials have declined to provide details.

The housing change places Kelly in what prisons call the Special Housing Unit, commonly known as SHU. In that setting, inmates typically spend up to 23 hours a day inside their cells with minimal interaction. Access to phone calls, visits, and certain institutional resources can be limited. For individuals engaged in ongoing legal proceedings, those restrictions may complicate preparation and communication.

Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, reportedly learned of the confinement shortly before a scheduled visit at the facility. He had intended to review materials connected to Kelly’s request for a retrial. While the visit took place, Brindley was unable to address some case matters in depth due to the limitations imposed under SHU conditions. Officials have not said how long Kelly will remain in isolation.

The singer is seeking a retrial in his Chicago case, where he was convicted of child pornography and enticement charges and received a 20 year sentence. That term runs alongside a separate 30 year sentence issued in New York after convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Recent court filings accuse prosecutors of misconduct and allege a conspiracy within the Bureau of Prisons. Authorities have not publicly responded. Kelly’s projected release date remains Dec. 21, 2045.