More than 300 VIP guests gathered at Lucia LA for Africa Courtside Holding’s annual Africa All-Star Soirée, an exclusive event highlighting Africa’s expanding influence across global basketball and entertainment.

The private gathering brought together investors, NBA figures, and cultural leaders to spotlight the continent’s rising role in shaping the sport’s future. Among those in attendance were Tyla, Wizkid, Wale, Damson Idris, Zara Larsson, Serge Ibaka, and Tracy McGrady, alongside media personalities, actors, and international tastemakers.

The evening was hosted by Boris Kodjoe and Eliot Dupuis, who emphasized Africa’s growing investment and ownership opportunities in professional basketball. Leadership from NBA Africa and Basketball Africa League, including BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall, also attended.

The event spotlighted the BAL’s upcoming sixth season and introduced its new franchising model, allowing investors to own teams for the first time. Organizers say the shift represents a major step toward long-term financial growth and sustainability across the league.

Music and fashion were central to the experience, with performances by DJ Tunez and others, and a runway presentation by Senegalese designer Adama Paris. Guests also viewed custom basketball artwork from Kehinde Wiley.

The soirée was presented in collaboration with partners including Hot 97 and Bacardi, reinforcing efforts to expand African culture and investment across global sports.