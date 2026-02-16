Anthony Edwards delivered a signature performance at the NBA All-Star Game, earning the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy after leading Team USA Stars to victory in the league’s 75th All-Star showcase.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard brought energy, scoring, and charisma throughout the night, showcasing the confidence and showmanship fans have come to expect.

Jumping up with Victor Wembanyama during an early matchup, Edwards joked with officials about the height difference. “He’s 8 feet. I’m 6 feet. I need a little advantage.”

As the night progressed, Edwards’ competitive instincts took over, especially during key matchups against veteran stars.

“I want to cook them every time,” he said of his mindset by the time he faced KD and LeBron James a second time in the Championship.

Encouraged by those around him, Edwards embraced the moment. “All my people were like: ‘Go for MVP!’ and I was kind of downplaying it,” Ant said. “But when I came out here and got warm, I was like, ‘Man, I’m [gonna] try to do something.’”

He credited Wembanyama’s intensity for raising the level of competition. “Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard … so we had to turn up.”

Edwards scored 13 points in an overtime comeback against Team World and later added eight straight points in the championship rematch to secure the win.

He joins Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves players to win All-Star Game MVP.

“It’s a step in the right direction, that’s all that is,” Ant said of his trophy.