Brandy delivered a standout moment at the 2026 NBA All Star Game, setting the tone for the night with a powerful rendition of the national anthem that reminded fans why her voice has remained one of the most respected in R&B for decades. Held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the performance blended emotion, control, and classic vocal precision, drawing praise from players, fans, and viewers watching across the country.

Before the game even tipped off, Brandy commanded the spotlight. Her delivery was smooth and soulful, filled with the kind of layered harmonies and vocal runs that have defined her career since the 90s. The arena quieted as she took center court, and by the time she reached the final notes, the crowd responded with a wave of applause that made it clear the moment had landed. It felt like more than just an opening ceremony. It felt like a reminder of how deeply music and sports connect on nights this big.

On the court, the game itself delivered an entertaining finish. Team Stripes defeated Team World 48 to 45 in the final, with Kawhi Leonard leading the way with 31 points in a performance that earned him major recognition as the night’s top standout. The new All Star format kept the energy high and competitive, with players treating the short game more like a showcase of skill and pride than a casual exhibition.

The event featured a mix of elite talent and highlight moments throughout the night. Players flashed signature moves, hit deep shots, and played with a level of intensity that fans have been asking for in recent All Star contests. The Los Angeles setting added even more star power, with celebrities, legends, and current superstars all in attendance, turning the arena into a full cultural event rather than just a basketball game.

Still, Brandy’s performance remained one of the night’s most talked about moments. Fans online described it as emotional, airy, and different, with many noting how locked in the players appeared while she sang. For an artist whose career has spanned generations, the opportunity to open one of the NBA’s biggest nights felt like a full circle moment.

Between her commanding performance, a tight All Star matchup, and standout individual play from names like Leonard, the 2026 NBA All Star Game delivered a balance of music, culture, and competition. And for a lot of viewers, the night started exactly the right way with Brandy standing at center court, reminding everyone that true vocal talent never fades.