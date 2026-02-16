As midterm elections draw closer, signs of friction are surfacing between President Donald Trump and several prominent Republicans in Congress. While he remains the dominant figure in the party, recent actions suggest that some lawmakers are increasingly willing to challenge him.

A small group of House Republicans voted to overturn Trump’s tariffs on Canada, signaling policy differences on trade. Senator Thom Tillis has continued to block Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair, citing concerns tied to a Justice Department investigation involving the current chair. Meanwhile, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie and others who have previously broken with Trump have become more outspoken.

The administration is also navigating political turbulence linked to the Justice Department’s release of extensive files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, in which Trump and some allies are referenced. The developments have fueled scrutiny at a time when Trump’s approval ratings remain weak, particularly on economic issues such as inflation and cost of living.

Democrats are attempting to capitalize on the moment, arguing that Republican unity behind Trump is softening. Their optimism follows gains in recent off-year elections and growing expectations that they could regain control of the House.

The White House has sought to shift attention toward drug pricing initiatives, stock market performance, and anticipated increases in tax refunds. However, those efforts have competed with ongoing controversies and policy disagreements within the party, complicating the political landscape heading into a critical election cycle.