On this day in 1958, Tracy Morrow, better known as Ice-T, was born in Newark, New Jersey. Despite his East Coast origins, he became one of the most influential figures in West Coast hip-hop, impacting music and entertainment.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Ice-T’s rap career took off with the release of his debut album, Rhyme Pays, in 1987. The album, recognized as one of the first hip-hop records to carry a parental advisory label, laid the foundation for his pioneering role in gangsta rap. His follow-up album, Power, further cemented his status, earning platinum certification and solidifying his reputation as a bold and unapologetic voice in the genre.

Beyond music, Ice-T successfully transitioned into acting. His breakout role as drug kingpin Scotty Appleton in New Jack City (1991) led to appearances in films such as Trespass and CB4. In 1995, he expanded his presence on television, making guest appearances on New York Undercover before securing a longtime role as Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a role he has held for over two decades. His television career also includes appearances on Chicago P.D. and the reality series Ice Loves Coco, which showcased his life with his wife, Coco Austin.

Ice-T remains a trailblazer in multiple industries with a Grammy Award, extensive music, film, and television credits, and a legacy deeply rooted in hip-hop culture. We salute his contributions on his birthday and wish him many more years of success!