J. Cole is officially taking The Fall Off worldwide.

The North Carolina lyricist has announced a sweeping global tour that will stretch across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, marking one of the biggest runs of his career. The Fall Off Tour will hit more than 50 cities in over 15 countries, launching on Saturday, July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center.

From there, the arena run will move through major markets including Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before crossing overseas to Amsterdam, London, and Paris. The international leg continues through Sydney and Auckland, ultimately closing with a monumental stadium performance on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The finale carries special weight, as it marks Cole’s first return to the region in a decade.

This marks Cole’s first solo headlining tour in five years, following his 2021 run in support of The Off Season. It also stands as his first full scale global outing since the 2017 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour, making the upcoming trek feel like a long awaited return to the road for fans who have been waiting to see him headline on this level again.

The tour arrives in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which dropped on February 6, 2026 through Cole World Inc. under an exclusive license to Interscope Records. With anticipation already surrounding the project and its themes, the tour is expected to serve as a powerful extension of the album’s narrative, bringing its energy and message directly to stages around the world.

After years of calculated releases and limited appearances, this global run signals a major moment in Cole’s career as he reconnects with fans across continents and reminds the industry why his live performances continue to rank among the most respected in Hip Hop.