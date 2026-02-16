J. Cole has secured his seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as The Fall-Off opens atop the Feb. 21-dated list. The project earned 280,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking week ending Feb. 12, according to Luminate.

The strong debut marks the largest opening week for any R&B or hip-hop album in nearly a year. The last project to post a bigger debut was Playboi Carti’s MUSIC, which launched with 298,000 units on the March 29, 2025 chart.

Streaming activity drove the majority of The Fall-Off’s performance, with 166,500 streaming equivalent album units, representing 169.5 million on-demand streams. Traditional album sales contributed 113,000 units, while track equivalent album units accounted for 500.

Vinyl sales played a major role in the album’s success. About 80,000 copies were sold on vinyl, accounting for roughly 71% of total album purchases. This marks the biggest vinyl sales week of Cole’s career and the strongest vinyl week for a hip-hop album in a year. The last album to surpass that mark was Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which sold 87,000 vinyl copies during its first vinyl release week.

The Fall-Off extends Cole’s streak of chart-topping albums, following previous No. 1 releases including The Off-Season, KOD, and 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The achievement further cements his standing as one of hip-hop’s most consistent commercial forces.