The transition from the Bronx to the relentless pulse of Brooklyn’s entertainment scene is a journey defined by ambition and character. As part of the inaugural cohorts at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, students like Jada Reeves are doing more than just earning degrees—they are rewriting the playbook for breaking into the industry.

Through high-pressure internships at powerhouses like iHeart, BSE Global, and Roc Nation, and now her full-time role as an Audience Assistant for the Sherri Shepherd Show, Jada shares how the “hustle” of Long Island University (LIU) prepared her to turn a classroom seat into a career in the room where it happens.

The Source: You’ve stayed true to your NYC roots throughout your academic career. How did the specific environment and “hustle” of the Roc Nation School in Brooklyn prepare you for the fast-paced nature of the entertainment industry?

Jada Reeves: Commuting daily to Brooklyn four days a week immersed me in a faster, more demanding environment. That shift was energizing and reinforced the level of focus and urgency required in entertainment. Being in that space pushed me to show up with intention, confidence, and consistency, preparing me for fast-paced professional environments.

You managed to secure high-profile internships at iHeart, Roc Nation, and BSE Global. What specific resources or mentorship programs at the school were most instrumental in helping you “get in the room” with these industry giants?

The Roc Nation School supported my development through resume-building workshops, its guest speaker series, and faculty who brought real industry experience into the classroom. That exposure provided practical insight into industry standards and expectations, helping me refine how I presented myself, build confidence, and navigate professional environments to pursue opportunities with organizations like iHeart, Roc Nation, and BSE Global.

You transitioned from a BA in Sports Communication to a Master’s in Sports Management. How did your classroom learning at LIU directly translate to your hands-on work in TV production and partnership marketing?

My background in Sports Communication built a strong foundation in media and production, while I’m currently expanding my understanding of strategy and partnerships through my Master’s program in Sports Management. That combination allows me to approach TV production and partnership marketing with both creative and business-minded perspective.

Congratulations on your full-time role as an Audience Assistant for the Sherri Shepherd Show! Can you walk us through the moment your internship turned into a career opportunity, and how the school supported you during that transition?

My internship often began at 7 a.m., and my academic schedule extended into the evening, ending around 8 p.m. The school supported that balance by allowing me to earn internship credit, which made it possible to fully commit to both my on-set responsibilities and coursework. That structure helped strengthen my work ethic, so when I graduated in May and was offered the opportunity to return full-time, the transition felt natural and seamless.

The Roc Nation School is known for its incredible industry connections. For a high school student looking at colleges right now, what is your best advice on how to actually utilize a university’s network rather than just being a part of it?

My biggest advice is to be proactive and intentional. A university’s network only works if you engage with it, so take the time to introduce yourself, ask thoughtful questions, and follow up with people you meet through classes, guest speakers, and events. Don’t be afraid to show genuine interest and put yourself out there. When you combine access with consistency and preparation, the network becomes a real opportunity rather than just a name on paper.

As part of the school’s earliest cohorts, you are helping set the standard for future students. When you look at the success of your peers at places like Interscope Records or the New York Liberty, what do you think defines a “Roc Nation School student” in the professional world?

What defines a Roc Nation School student in the professional world is a strong sense of drive, humility, and readiness. I’m proud of my classmates seeing peers succeed at places like Interscope Records, On The Radar, and the New York Liberty. We’re taught to be adaptable, collaborative, and prepared, while still staying grounded and open to learning. That combination is what sets Roc Nation School students apart.