Madame Tussauds Hollywood says it is assessing potential action after a video showed rapper Blueface engaging in inappropriate behavior with wax figures inside the museum.

Here’s the video as first reported by TMZ:

Blueface choked out Zendaya — well, the wax figure version of her — squeezing its neck at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Thursday. 😭 https://t.co/P5v0V6V6TO pic.twitter.com/J2oftJ0pLF — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2026

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured the artist during a recent visit to the attraction. In the clip, he is seen touching a wax figure of Kylie Jenner and later placing his hands around the neck of a wax likeness of actress Zendaya.

Museum officials confirmed they are aware of the situation and emphasized that guests are expected to follow certain standards while inside the exhibit.

“We have been made aware of the incident.

Madame Tussauds attractions are interactive experiences, and guests are expected to treat the figures with respect,” a spokesperson for the museum told TMZ.

They added, “This behavior is not tolerated. We are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action to uphold our standards.”

The museum did not specify what measures may be taken, but indicated the matter is under internal review. Blueface has not publicly addressed the video or the museum’s response.

This story is developing