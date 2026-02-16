Megan Thee Stallion says her personal growth journey unexpectedly led her into a new chapter of love, as she embraces what she calls her “Lover Girl” era alongside Klay Thompson.

In a new interview with People, the three-time Grammy winner reflected on how prioritizing her mental health and healing created space for a meaningful relationship.

“Well, I don’t never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I’m not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” the rapper said. “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

Megan and Thompson made their red carpet debut together in July 2025, confirming speculation about their romance. However, the Houston rapper emphasized that love was not something she actively pursued. Instead, it developed naturally as she focused on improving her emotional and mental well-being.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me,” she said. “I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right.”

Her openness reflects a new phase centered on peace, healing, and emotional clarity. Known for her confidence and independence, Megan says this chapter represents personal balance rather than dependence.