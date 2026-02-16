Tyler Reddick captured the Daytona 500 title in dramatic fashion, securing the win for 23XI Racing after Chase Elliott crashed while battling him for the lead on the final lap.

MICHAEL JORDAN’S TEAM WON AT THE DAYTONA 500 —



This is awesome. 👏🔥



pic.twitter.com/O0ta6ZjEXm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2026

Driving a Toyota, Reddick led just once all afternoon, taking control at the most important moment as he crossed the finish line first. The triumph marked a milestone for 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.

Jordan joined Reddick in victory lane, embracing him before the two lifted the Harley J. Earl trophy together. The celebration carried extra meaning for Jordan, who turns 63 on Tuesday and is set to receive a Daytona 500 championship ring.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Jordan said.

The scene was emotional across the team. Bubba Wallace, Reddick’s teammate, dominated much of the race but finished 10th. He arrived in victory lane in tears, where Jordan offered quiet encouragement with an arm around his shoulders.

The win capped a standout weekend for team owners connected through ongoing litigation with NASCAR. Bob Jenkins opened with a Truck Series victory Friday, while Richard Childress celebrated Saturday when Austin Hill claimed his race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second and Joey Logano took third, giving Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford each a spot on the podium. Elliott placed fourth and sat stunned against the outside wall after exiting his car.