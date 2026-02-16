Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is at the center of renewed online backlash following the circulation of screenshots that allegedly show him using a burner account to criticize teammates and other NBA figures.

Kevin Durant caught talking trash about his current and former teammates on a burner 👀 pic.twitter.com/wseDXjqEBq — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 15, 2026

The viral images which have not been independently verified, appear to display private chats and direct messages tied to an account referencing details about Durant’s personal life and professional relationships. Social media users quickly pointed out that the comments in the screenshots seemed unusually specific, fueling speculation about their authenticity.

Kevin Durant was ON HIS PHONE during warmups



this is not a good look for the KD files pic.twitter.com/bKhQ2PwyiO — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) February 16, 2026

One image shows a message targeting fellow NBA player Jabari Parker. The chat reads, “I can’t trust Jabari to make a f**kin shot or get a stop”. He added, “He’s lowkey r*tarded”

Other alleged messages reference former teammates including Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, adding to the controversy surrounding the leak.

Durant’s history on X, formerly known as Twitter, has long drawn attention. He has frequently responded directly to fans, analysts, and critics, often in blunt terms. In 2017, he acknowledged operating a secret account to defend himself during criticism over his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, later admitting he “went a little too far.”

Over the years, Durant has also engaged in public disputes with former teammate Kendrick Perkins, Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, and analyst Chris Broussard, reinforcing his reputation for a confrontational online presence.

As of now, Durant has not publicly commented on the latest screenshots.