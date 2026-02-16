Some circles of Hip-Hop believe that Sexyy Red’s time in the spotlight is over. If you ask her, she’s just heating up. Appearing in a video online, Sexyy examines the direction Hip-Hop is heading and thinks she is the heir to Drake’s run, replying to a Hip-Hop fan.

“J. Cole will pass his torch to JID, Kendrick will pass his torch to Baby Keem…who will Drake pass his torch to?” wrote a user on X.

Sexyy’s analysis: “It’s me yal!”

Will Sexxy be the one to take over? Who knows, but she definitely has a new banger out. You can hear it below.