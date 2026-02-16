Pictured above: Alisha Magnus-Louis, Moe Rock, Fab Morvan, Parisa Rose, Giloh Morgan together at the 68th Grammy Awards. Photo: darwinbeats.

Before cancel culture had a name, Milli Vanilli lived it.

In 1990, the duo won the Grammy for Best New Artist. Months later, that award was revoked — the first time in Recording Academy history. The fallout was immediate. The humiliation was global. And for decades, the verdict felt permanent.

The industry moved on.

The stigma didn’t.

For more than 30 years, Milli Vanilli existed as a cultural warning label — a chapter many believed would never be reopened in serious Grammy territory.

Then the Los Angeles Tribune changed the trajectory.

Through its publishing division, the Tribune published and produced the book and Grammy-nominated audiobook that brought Fab Morvan’s voice back into the center of the narrative — not filtered through headlines, but structured through authorship.