Athletes, entertainers, and cultural figures gathered in Los Angeles as Think True hosted its 5th Quarter Domino event, sponsored by Waymo, bringing together stars from across sports, music, and television.

Held at Gravitas, the event attracted notable guests including Scottie Pippen, Paul Pierce, Candace Parker, Baron Davis, Reggie Bush, and Storm Reid. Music and entertainment figures such as D Smoke and Silkk the Shocker were also in attendance.

The highlight of the evening was a competitive domino tournament, where celebrities and guests filled 15 tables and competed in friendly matchups. High-profile participants including Ron “Boss” Everline, Kenyon Martin Sr., and Baron Davis joined Pippen in battling for the top spot.

The social gathering blended competition with celebration, as music, drinks, and basketball culture fueled the energy throughout the night. Guests remained at the venue into the early morning, continuing the festivities and strengthening connections across industries.

Think True also hosted its Sweatworking event the day before, bringing together Los Angeles tastemakers and fitness enthusiasts. The experience included a community run and a 45-minute workout session led by Everline, emphasizing wellness, community, and culture.

The domino tournament and surrounding activations reflect Think True’s mission of creating spaces that merge sport, lifestyle, and community engagement.