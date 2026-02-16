On this date in 1993, Tupac Shakur released his second studio album, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…, under Jive Records and T.N.T. Recordings. The album’s title carried a deeper meaning, as 2Pac redefined the term with the acronym Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished, with the “Z” at the end making it plural.

Jive Records, known for its success with hip-hop and R&B artists, had already established a strong presence in the genre, with acts like A Tribe Called Quest and Too $hort. Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… marked a shift in Tupac’s career, as the album showcased a more polished production and wider mainstream appeal compared to his 1991 debut, 2Pacalypse Now. With assistance from T.N.T. Recordings, an imprint affiliated with Interscope, the project received a stronger promotional push, helping it achieve more tremendous commercial success.

Building on the themes of his debut, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… maintained a strong sociopolitical focus, addressing systemic racism, police brutality, and Black empowerment. The album featured some of 2Pac’s most recognizable tracks, including the energetic party anthem “I Get Around,” the call-to-action “Holler If Ya Hear Me,” and the uplifting “Keep Ya Head Up.” The success of these singles contributed to the album achieving platinum certification, solidifying 2Pac’s growing influence in hip-hop.

At the time of the album’s release, Tupac was also facing increasing legal troubles. In late 1992, he was involved in a lawsuit after a Texas teenager claimed to be influenced by his music in a fatal shooting of a state trooper, sparking controversy around the impact of his lyrics. Additionally, 2Pac was involved in multiple altercations, including an alleged assault on film directors Albert and Allen Hughes, which led to his firing from Menace II Society. These legal battles, combined with his growing reputation as both an activist and a controversial figure, only fueled his status as one of hip-hop’s most polarizing and influential voices.

Despite these challenges, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… solidified Tupac Shakur’s place in the rap world, blending hard-hitting social commentary with mainstream appeal. The album remains a landmark release in his discography, marking a crucial moment in his evolution as an artist and cultural icon.