Wiz Khalifa is mourning the sudden loss of his father, Laurence Thomaz, who passed away at 63. The Pittsburgh rapper shared the heartbreaking news with fans on social media, expressing deep gratitude for the life lessons and love his father gave him throughout the years.

“I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me,” Wiz wrote, noting that his father’s passing came unexpectedly. While no official cause of death was revealed, he reflected on the outpouring of support and respect from those who knew Laurence, saying it brought him comfort during a difficult time. “Seeing how many people love and respected him made me happy. I know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted.”

Alongside his message, Wiz, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, shared a series of throwback photos, including a touching image of the two together at a playground, offering fans a glimpse into their close bond away from the spotlight.

Laurence Thomaz, a former member of the military, played a pivotal role in shaping Wiz’s early connection to music. In past interviews, Wiz credited his father with helping lay the foundation for the career that would eventually make him a global star. He once recalled that his dad opened a recording studio in Pittsburgh during his childhood, a space that became more than just a creative outlet.

“I lived in that studio. And that’s what turned me into who I am today,” Wiz previously shared, emphasizing how those early experiences influenced his sound, work ethic, and passion for the craft.

For fans who have followed Wiz’s journey from Pittsburgh mixtape standout to one of rap’s most recognizable voices, the loss feels deeply personal. Laurence Thomaz wasn’t just a parent in the background. He was a guiding force whose influence helped shape the artist the world would come to know.

As condolences continue to pour in from across the Hip Hop community, Wiz’s tribute makes one thing clear. Beyond the fame, the tours, and the hits, his father’s presence was a central part of his story. And now, as he reflects on that legacy, he’s holding onto the lessons, the memories, and the impact that will live on long after this moment.