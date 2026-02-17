Big Sean has revealed that the death of Nipsey Hussle deeply affected his mental health, leading him to step away from music to focus on healing.

Speaking with Linsey Davis on the ABC News podcast alongside Usher, Sean discussed opening up about depression and therapy.

“I was just sharing what was going on in my life. I didn’t realize that I was being so vulnerable. I wasn’t trying to be a spokesperson for mental health per se,” Sean said. “I was just expressing how I was, and was going into therapy and experiencing a time of heavy ups and downs, a time of depression.”

He admitted the emotional toll forced him to reevaluate his identity and priorities. “I had to rediscover myself,” he said. “I didn’t even know what I liked anymore. I didn’t even know what I was into anymore. I had been so about my work that I lost touch with the person that I was. So, I think that led to a very deep battle of depression, deeper than I experienced when I was a teenager.”

Sean said stepping away from music, strengthening his faith, and prioritizing his well-being helped him recover. “I had to put myself first,” he explained.

His openness highlights growing conversations around mental health and healing within hip-hop.