Jesse Jackson, the influential civil rights activist, minister, and political figure who reshaped American politics and expanded the fight for equality, has died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by Rainbow PUSH Coalition and his family.

Jackson died Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones after facing health complications in recent months, including progressive supranuclear palsy. His organization honored his lifelong commitment to justice in a public statement.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history,” the statement read.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson emerged as a national figure during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. He worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and was present in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968. Jackson later founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which focused on economic justice, voting rights, and social empowerment.

Jackson’s political influence extended into presidential politics. He ran for the Democratic nomination in 1984 and 1988, energizing millions of Black voters and expanding the party’s platform to include broader civil rights protections.

Despite declining health later in life, Jackson remained active in advocacy and public service. In 2017, he reflected on his faith and resilience while discussing his diagnosis.

“As we continue in the struggle for human rights, remember that God will see us through, even in our midnight moments,” Jackson said in 2017 as he announced his neuromuscular disease diagnosis.

His leadership extended beyond U.S. borders, helping negotiate the release of American prisoners and advocating for peace during international conflicts.

Jackson’s decades of activism transformed American political engagement and left a lasting imprint on civil rights movements worldwide.