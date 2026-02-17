Wow, a federal judge has cleared the way for jurors to review an Instagram direct message that prosecutors argue is pivotal in the upcoming trial of rapper Lil Durk.

According to AllHipHop, the message allegedly reads, “I got them hunting you up ads better have 3 ski mask on.” Prosecutors contend the communication supports their claim that Durk acted in a leadership capacity within his Only The Family collective, known as OTF, and directed associates in a retaliatory scheme.

The government maintains that the April 2023 message reflects both a threat and an assertion of control. Authorities allege Durk shared a screenshot of the message with a co-conspirator to demonstrate authority over individuals pursuing a rival at his instruction.

In a newly unsealed ruling, the court found the message admissible, determining it is relevant to prosecutors’ argument that Durk led a conspiracy involving interstate facilities to carry out murder-for-hire resulting in death. The charge carries the possibility of life imprisonment.

Federal officials link the case to the 2020 fatal shooting of rapper King Von outside an Atlanta nightclub. Investigators claim Durk later placed a bounty on rival rapper Quando Rondo in response.

Charging documents state Durk financed travel, vehicles, masks and firearms for an August 2022 operation in Los Angeles. While Quando Rondo was the intended target, gunfire instead killed his cousin, Lul Pab, at a gas station.

Jurors will also be permitted to view surveillance footage and hear testimony related to King Von’s death, which the judge described as “plainly relevant” to motive.