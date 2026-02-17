Kanye West is pressing forward with a new wave of overseas performances, signaling a determined return to the global spotlight. After navigating fallout from past antisemitic remarks that complicated bookings abroad, the rapper has resumed major live appearances outside the United States.

He kicked off 2026 with consecutive concerts in Mexico City and is now slated to headline a March 29 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The stadium holds up to 60,000 people, according to Forbes, though ticket data has not been released. Industry watchers expect the performance to span music from across his two-decade career.

Recent shows have sparked speculation about surprise guests. In Mexico, fans predicted appearances from Travis Scott and Peso Pluma, but neither joined him. Instead, West brought out his daughter, North West, who performed her single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND.” The appearance highlighted his continued integration of family moments into his live sets, with father and daughter sharing the stage before a packed crowd.

Questions also surround his long-delayed album, BULLY. Spotify lists March 20 as the anticipated release date. Charlamagne Tha God addressed the rollout during The Breakfast Club, stating, “I heard it’s coming out in March.” No official confirmation has clarified whether the project will arrive as scheduled.

Beyond India, West’s calendar includes a June 6 performance at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, with a potential Italian date still under discussion. For now, March could mark a pivotal chapter in his renewed international campaign.