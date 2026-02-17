Kevin Durant Allegedly Beefed With Kendrick ‘Blogger’ On DM

Kevin Durant’s All-Star Weekend appearance on was epic but not quite for basketball. The weekend was intended to spotlight elite NBA talent. Instead, conversation quickly shifted to social media after screenshots surfaced that allegedly show the Phoenix Suns star messaging a fan. Durant has not addressed the posts.

The images were first shared by the X account @MrBusby4o8 and later reposted by Kurrco on Instagram. Alongside the screenshots, the original user wrote, “Look, I got my past transgressions that I’ve been put on the summer jam screen for past st I’ve said. So in a way I KINDA empathize with @KDTrey5. But this n*a BEEN a whole a** weirdo that be talking to himself in my DM’s..” The authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified.

🚨 Akademiks reacts to Kevin Durant DM'ing @MrBusby4o8 over Drake/Kendrick discourse



Ak says the "goof" talk instantly reminded him of Drake, saying Drake calls people goofs all the time saying KD might've picked up the lingo from Drake himself

In the alleged exchange, the sender appears to write: “Buzz u talked to Kendrick today?,” “Aye fats. Why do u want Drake dead?,” “Stop ignoring me bro,” and “Who cares about a chain when u got billion. I’m wondering if your daddy Kendrick knows u exist.” The reported messages surfaced after the fan publicly voiced support for Kendrick Lamar amid his ongoing rivalry with Drake, a longtime friend of Durant.

Durant has previously faced criticism over anonymous online activity, and the latest claims have reignited debate about so-called burner accounts. Additional unverified allegations circulated over the weekend suggesting he used anonymous profiles to critique peers.

While no confirmation has emerged regarding the screenshots, the discussion has continued to build across platforms, underscoring how quickly online speculation can overtake on-court headlines.