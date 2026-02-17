In a recently resurfaced clip, Peter Gunz took a trip down memory lane and reflected on The Source Magazine’s 1998 “Rap’s New Generation” covers, which featured DMX, Silkk The Shocker, Kurupt, Cam’ron, Big Pun, Canibus, Cappadonna, N.O.R.E. Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz at a time when hip hop was shifting into a new era of stars.

Looking back on the moment, Peter shared how the interviews were structured and how the energy in the room centered heavily around DMX, who was exploding onto the scene and quickly establishing himself as a dominant voice. According to Gunz, each artist was asked to speak on one another as part of the feature, and the conversation naturally turned toward X.

“In this particular interview, they wanted to interview each one of us about what we thought about the new artists,” Peter recalled. “So me and Tariq were to talk about X while X was supposed to talk about us. When they asked us about X, we said, ‘We all come from the same place. We’re proud of him.’ They go ask X, ‘What do you think about Lord Tariq?’ Y’all need to ask them niggas how I ate seven of them niggas at the same time!”

The memory was shared with laughter, but it also captured the intensity and raw confidence that defined DMX during his breakout run. At the time, X’s presence was larger than life, and moments like that reflected the hunger and competitive spirit that pushed the entire class forward.

The 1998 “Rap’s New Generation” covers documented a pivotal time in the culture, spotlighting a lineup of artists who would go on to shape the sound and direction of hip hop. For fans, Peter Gunz’s story serves as a rare, personal glimpse into that era and a reminder of just how powerful DMX’s arrival felt in real time.