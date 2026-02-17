Ray J left fans alarmed after footage from a Valentine’s Day concert in Shreveport, Louisiana showed what appeared to be blood running from his eye while he performed.

Ray J performed last night with his heart monitor, and fans assumed real blood was coming out of his eyes and chest. pic.twitter.com/Mi8L6xpf5F — livebitez (@livebitez) February 15, 2026

Video clips circulating online capture the singer moving through the crowd, handing out roses as red streaks stream down his face. Observers also pointed out what looked like a heart monitor patch on his chest. Ray J has not explained the cause of the apparent bleeding or addressed why he was wearing the device.

The unsettling visuals come amid recent disclosures about his health. TMZ previously reported that the artist has been prescribed new medications and may require a heart defibrillator. Ray J told the outlet that doctors warned he could have only months to live.

Reflecting on his condition, he admitted personal responsibility. “I fcked up,” he continued.” You know why? Becuase I think I thought that I was a bigger ngga…[So] I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the adderall, all the drugs, I could handle everything, but I couldn’t.”

This is not the first serious medical scare for the singer. In 2021, he revealed that a bout with pneumonia “nearly cost him his life.”

As speculation spreads online, supporters have flooded social media with messages urging him to prioritize his health. For now, questions remain unanswered about the troubling scene that unfolded onstage.