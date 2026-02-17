Rick Ross revisited one of his most iconic records during a recent club set, drawing renewed attention to his fractured relationship with Drake.

Footage shared by 2Cool2Blog captured Ross performing “Aston Martin Music” when French Montana joined him onstage. The 2010 single from Teflon Don originally featured Drake and Chrisette Michele and became one of the defining rap collaborations of its era. Ross and French exchanged greetings as the record played, a moment that felt routine but landed differently given the public fallout between Ross and Drake in 2024.

Montana has spoken openly about the tension. In an interview with Bootleg Kev, he downplayed the severity of the divide, saying, “It’ll happen. Brothers always fight and make up, man. It’ll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?” His comments framed the dispute as temporary rather than permanent.

Industry chatter has linked the rift to a cease-and-desist Drake reportedly issued over a verse intended for “Splash Brothers,” a track that later surfaced featuring Ross and Lil Wayne without him. The situation reportedly strained relationships within their circle.

Get this, since the split, Drake has avoided performing songs tied to artists involved in the 2024 rap conflicts he labeled 20v1. During his three-night headlining run at Wireless Festival in London, he delivered different set lists each evening and brought out guests including Ms. Lauryn Hill. Notably, he did not perform any track connected to those feuds. Ross, however, appears less inclined to sidestep shared history.