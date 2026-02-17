MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark has stepped down after admitting to what he described as an “Inappropriate relationship” with his sister-in-law, creating a sudden leadership vacuum at one of the most sensitive times in baseball’s labor landscape. Clark, 53, the first former player to lead the union full time, exits just as the sport inches toward another round of collective bargaining that could reshape the future of the game.

From a baseball standpoint, the biggest immediate shift centers on who now carries the weight at the negotiating table. Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is expected to take the lead role in upcoming labor talks, a position he already held during the intense 2021 to 2022 negotiations. Meyer first joined the MLBPA in August 2018 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal after spending three decades at the law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges and later working with the NHL Players Association. He was promoted to deputy executive director in July 2022 and has since been one of the union’s most influential behind the scenes figures.

Clark and Rick Shapiro led the 2016 negotiations that resulted in a late night agreement just hours before the previous deal expired. Clark again guided the players through the 2022 process, which followed a 99 day lockout and ended with a new labor agreement. Now, with collective bargaining expected to begin in April ahead of the current five year contract’s expiration on December 1, Meyer will again be at the center of discussions as management is widely expected to push for a salary cap. That possibility alone has already sparked concerns that baseball could face its first regular season work stoppage since 1995.

Several players have already voiced confidence in Meyer’s ability to handle the moment. The Mets’ Marcus Semien addressed Clark’s departure directly, suggesting the executive director may be stepping away to focus on the investigation. “I think so,” Semien said. “Because up to this point, before any investigations, I’ve had the ultimate confidence in Tony Clark to lead this player group. I’ve had the ultimate confidence in Bruce Meyer to be the lead negotiator for this player group.”

Clark’s rise within the union had been decades in the making. He played from 1995 to 2009 and quickly became active in labor matters after attending his first executive board meeting in 1999. In 2010, he was hired as director of player relations. He moved up to deputy executive director in July 2013 when union chief Michael Weiner’s health declined due to a brain tumor. After Weiner passed away later that year, Clark was elevated to executive director, following in the footsteps of Marvin Miller, Kenneth Moffett, Donald Fehr and Weiner as the head of the players’ union.

His tenure was marked by steady leadership during some of the sport’s most complicated labor moments. He helped secure the 2016 agreement at the last possible hour and later steered players through the prolonged lockout that preceded the 2022 deal. But his sudden exit now shifts the spotlight squarely onto Meyer, who has not been without controversy within the union ranks.

In March 2024, a push led by former union lawyer Harry Marino called for Meyer’s removal. Three subcommittee members at the time, Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito and Ian Happ, supported the effort. Clark stood behind Meyer and the move ultimately failed. By December of that year, those three players were no longer part of the subcommittee. Meyer had been among the strongest voices urging the union to hold firm during the 2022 talks, with the subcommittee voting 8 to 0 against approving that labor contract. The broader group of team player representatives ultimately voted 26 to 4 in favor, finalizing the deal with an overall 26 to 12 ratification.

The current executive subcommittee now includes Semien, Chris Bassitt, Jake Cronenworth, Pete Fairbanks, Cedric Mullins, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and Brent Suter, a group that will play a major role in guiding the union through the next phase of negotiations.

Behind the scenes, the MLBPA is also preparing for legal scrutiny. Adam L. Braverman, a former U.S. associate deputy attorney general and former U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, has been brought in as outside counsel by the union’s executive subcommittee, according to people familiar with the move. At the same time, the organization has already begun adjusting its operations, canceling the scheduled start of its annual staff tour of all 30 spring training camps, which had been set to begin with visits to the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Clark’s departure leaves a complicated legacy. He was a central voice for players for more than a decade, guiding the union through shifting economics, labor tensions and the modern business of baseball. Now, as the sport approaches another defining moment, the focus shifts to Meyer and the next generation of leadership tasked with protecting player interests in what could become one of the most consequential bargaining cycles in recent memory.